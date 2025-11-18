Actor Manoj Bajpayee's appearance on the reality game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, with his The Family Man 3 co-stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Sharib Hashmi, was full of fun moments. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: Ravi Gupta and Anubhav Singh Bassi Leave Amitabh Bachchan in Splits With Their Jokes (Watch Video).

In the latest promo from the episode unveiled on social media, Bajpayee shared that during the shoot of their 2011 movie Aarakshan, he was casually reciting some lines from host Amitabh Bachchan's father and celebrated poet Sri Harivansh Rai Bachchan's poem Jo beet gayi so baat gayi not realizing that Big B was passing by.

Manoj Bajpayee, Jaideep Ahlawat and Sharib Hashmi Light Up the Episode with Fun Banter

Hearing Bajpayee reciting the lines incorrectly, Amitabh requested him to say the poem in a proper manner.

During the episode, Bajpayee urged Big B to recite a few lines from the poem himself.

Obliging, Amitabh was heard saying, "Jo beet gayi so baat gayi !

Jeevan mein ek sitara tha,

mana, wo behad pyara tha,

wah doob gaya toh doob gaya

amber ke aanan ko dekho

kitne iske taare toote

kitne iske pyare chhoote

jo chhoot gaye phir kahan mile,

par bolo toote taron par

kab amber shok manata hai

Jo beet gayi so baat gayi."

Sharing the preview on Instagram, makers wrote, "Dekhiye Kaun Banega Crorepati Mon-Fri raat 9 baje sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision and Sony LIV par."

Before this, another promo showed Bajpayee translating an iconic dialogue from Big B's movie Deewaar in Bhojpuri.

The Satya actor was heard saying, "Ae Peter, te ohne khoje hamare ke, hum ae ne baithal bane" (Peter, you are looking for me there, I am sitting right here)"

Bringing his own twist to the popular dialogue, Big B pitched in, saying,"Ae dekha lalva, jha Khade ho vha tareke se khade raho, ae Police station hain jano, tohre baap ka ghar nahi hain (Hey kid, stand straight wherever you are standing. This is a police station, not your father's house)."

