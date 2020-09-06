Speaking of hush-hush weddings in tinsel town, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 finalist Balraj Syal, who was also recently a contender to win Bigg Boss 13 beauty Shehnaaz Gill's hand in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, went ahead and tied the knot with singer Deepti Tuli in Jalandhar on August 7. The pair not only got married last month but also managed to keep the news under wraps this entire time. Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: After Tejasswi Prakash, Balraj Syal Injures Himself While Performing a Stunt on the Sets.

“During the initial months of lockdown, I didn’t want to have a social wedding owing to safety concerns. Then I considered a registered marriage, but agni ke saamne phere lena zaroori tha. Finally, our parents asked us to come home once the flights resumed and our wedding date was fixed. The shaadi happened with all the rituals," revealed Balraj to Bombay Times. Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Balraj Syal Wants to Replace #SidNaaz With #ShehRaj (Watch Video).

Recalling how after numerous attempts, Pyaar toh hona hi tha, Balraj revealed, "We met in July last year, during a shoot in Chandigarh. I was hosting a show, while she was performing in it with her band. I developed an instant liking for her, but I guess, she didn’t like me much or else she would have responded to my text messages (laughs!). Later, I went to shoot for Fear Factor: 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' and kept texting her, but didn’t get the desired response. It was during my trip to Turkey and Greece that we started having long conversations."

Check Out The Post Below:

He continued, "I met her a couple of times after I returned, and proposed marriage to her on my birthday (January 26), during a getaway in Goa. She was taken by surprise and didn’t respond immediately. Then, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge came my way. After coming out, I spoke to her again about marriage and she agreed. The families met just a few days before the lockdown in March and our horoscopes, too, matched. The interesting part is, she lives 15 minutes away from my home in Jalandhar. Woh faasla cover karne mein itna time lag gaya.”

Revealing on what sold the deal for him, Balraj recounted, "It was an easy decision for me. She understands my silence, and the way she took care of me when I fell ill on my birthday sealed the deal for me.”

The couple, who only had 30 people in attendence at their wedding, plan to host a reception party after things return to normal. "We could only invite 30 people. I have a large circle of friends and it wouldn’t have been possible to invite everyone. I plan to host a huge reception once the situation is back to normal.” Congratulations Balraj and Deepti. Here's wishing you a happy married life!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 06, 2020 12:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).