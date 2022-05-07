Social media sensation Faisal Shaikh, popularly known as Mr Faisu, will be seen as a contestant in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Talking about the show, Faisal said: "From being a social media super-star to now participating in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi', the feeling itself is unfathomable." Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Mohit Malik, Pratik Sehajpal Join Rohit Shetty’s Stunt-Based Reality Show

About the show's host Rohit Shetty, he said: "Sharing the screen with the almighty of action, Rohit Shetty and performing adventures under his mentorship is what I am looking forward to in the show. I am ready for the thrill, action and adventure that awaits this season." Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Rubina Dilaik, Rajiv Adatia, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi and More – List of Contestants to Be Seen on Rohit Shetty’s Show!

The contestants are set to head to Cape Town for the new adventure. Others who are a part of the 12th season include names such as Mohit Malik, Pratik Sahajpal, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia and Rubina Dilaik among many others. Khatron Ke Khiladi will air on Colors.

