Actress Nia Sharma just got crowned with the tag of 'Super Champion' as she won the latest season of Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India. The stunt-based reality show hosted by Rohit Shetty was one of the most exciting ones and had its grand finale on August 29-30 weekend. As Nia Sharma lifted the trophy of the KKK Made In India, fans of the actress broke into a happy dance. Sharma beat co-contestants Karan Wahi and Jasmin Bhasin to win the super champion title and it was indeed a rather tough win. After winning the reality show, Nia took to her social media to share pictures from the grand finale. Nia Sharma Wins Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India, Twitterati Call Her a 'Well-Deserved' Super Champion!

Nia Sharma took to Instagram to post a set of amazing pictures from her grand finale win. The actress was seen posing with her trophy and also with the host, director Rohit Shetty. Nia was seen showing of her trophy with a sense of pride and glee. Sharing the pictures, Nia wrote, "ade in Indiaaaaa 🇮🇳’ Jeeeeettttttt gayyyyyiiiiiiiiiiii Thank youuuuu @colorstv for this beautiful opportunity @itsrohitshetty You’re the Bawseeeeeee!"

Check Out Nia Sharma's Post Here:

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for Nia as she won the reality show. Actor Vikas Kalantari commented on her post saying, "Wow super congratulations way to go. Chak de phatte." Also Minal Mogam congratulated Nia saying, "Wowww Congratulationsssss niaaaaa!"Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India Winner Is Nia Sharma, TV Actress Beats Jasmin Bhasin and Karan Wahi in Grand Finale to Lift the Trophy.

Nia Sharma's journey on the show has been extremely inspiring and viewers who have followed the season since the beginning have been very proud and inspired by Nia's dedication to not only reach the finale but also to give her best win it.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 31, 2020 12:07 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).