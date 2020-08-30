Khatron Ke Khiladi - Made In India has reached its finale. The Made In India version which was first titled KKK: All-Stars and then Khatron Ke Khiladi: Reloaded was eventually named 'Made In India' as the entire season was shot in the country itself. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the stunt-based reality show found its top five contestants in Aly Goni, Nia Sharma, Bharti Singh, Karan Wahi and Jasmin Bhasin who fought it out for the trophy. Naagin fame actress Nia Sharma was crowned a winner for the season. Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India: Jasmin Bhasin, Nia Sharma, Karan Patel, Rithvik Dhanjani Get Ready To Face Their Fears.

Nia Sharma beating all these fabulous celebs took home the winner's trophy as she conquered over her fears and pulled off some of the most difficult stunts. The actress was thrilled to win this challenging show and we bet fans of Sharma are going to be super proud of her for the same. This special edition of KKK Made In India aired right after season 10's grand finale which was won by actress Karishma Tanna. Nia Sharma in Bigg Boss 14? 7 Ultra-Glam Pictures of TV's Hot Naagin Who Is Rumoured to Be A Part of the Reality Show!

Check Out Colors Tweet Announcing Her Win:

And the Winner of #KKKMadeInndia is @Theniasharma. Watch #Colors now and celebrate will the whole crew. — COLORS (@ColorsTV) August 30, 2020

This is not the first time Nia Sharma was a part of the stunt-based reality show. Earlier, she had participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. It's commendable how despite facing multiple limitations while shooting in Mumbai, the team managed to pull off several daredevil stunts and shot the reality show amid COVID-19.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 30, 2020 11:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).