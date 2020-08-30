The grand finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi - Made In India took place over the August 29-30 weekend and fans had been eagerly waiting to see who lifts the Super Champion trophy and becomes a winner of this special season. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, this season was specially shot in India and had popular TV celebs such as Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, Karan Wahi, Aly Gony, Bharti Singh competing for the trophy. The grand finale was an exciting event with some truly tough tasks and it was amazing to see Naagin fame actress Nia Sharma win after beating Karan Wahi and Jasmin Bhasin. Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India Winner Is Nia Sharma, TV Actress Beats Jasmin Bhasin and Karan Wahi in Grand Finale to Lift the Trophy.

Nia Sharma became the super champion of this season and as soon as Colors TV announced the same, the actress' fans couldn't control their happiness. Also, the viewers who have been religiously following the show expressed their happiness over Sharma's win and some even touted her to be the 'most-deserving' contestant for the win. Twitterati have been discussing the events of the grand finale online and it was amazing to see the amount of support there was for Nia Sharma's win. Check out reactions of viewers after Nia Sharma won the show. Nia Sharma in Bigg Boss 14? 7 Ultra-Glam Pictures of TV's Hot Naagin Who Is Rumoured to Be A Part of the Reality Show!

Excellent Work By Nia Sharma:

Big Congratulations to Nia Sharma:

Nia Sharma Truly Earned This Trophy:

Nia with the trophy 💚💚 Girl you deserve this 💯😍 iam so proud of what @Theniasharma has achieved 😀 this girl has earned this 🏆 and the journey itsnt easy but she did it 💯❤#KKKMadeInIndia #NiaSharma pic.twitter.com/PpO1KXr50N — Sanfa (@FSanfaaflal) August 30, 2020

Nia Sharma's Dedication to Win Was Amazing!

Congratulations @Theniasharma For Winning #KKKMadeInIndia You Totally Deserves This i saw Your Journey from the beginning . Your Dedication Towards the Stunts Were Amazing 👏.!#NiaSharma — Maya (@Maya_Rajvanshii) August 30, 2020

Not Just the Trophy.. Nia Won Hearts:

Congratulations my super champion khiladiiiiii💪💪 @Theniasharma u wwonn babe...u won so many hearts todayyyyy ♥️♥️💥💥💥💥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 and u r my champion girl ♥️💥🔥 #Niasharma pic.twitter.com/8hTVRpMIUm — Nia's_heart 💜 (@Niamyheart3) August 30, 2020

Loved Nia Sharma's Journey:

Nia Sharma took on some of the toughest tasks with a brave face on the show and it is truly inspiring for many. The actress' journey on the show was loved by fans who believe she truly deserved to win. LatestLY wishes Nia Sharma, congratulations on becoming KKK-Made in India's super champion.

