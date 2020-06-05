Khyaal Rakhya Kar Poster Out: Himanshi Khurana Looks Totally Smitten By Beau Asim Riaz In Their Second Music Video (View Pic)

Khyaal Rakhya Kar Poster ft. Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are pure love. The two who fell in love on the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 13 exactly knows how to grab the limelight. It was recently when the lovebirds teased fans a glimpse from their upcoming project. And well, if you happen to be their fan then rejoice as Asim just shared the first poster of their music video titled as 'Khyaal Rakhya Kar. and its aww. The picture speaks volumes about the duo's chemistry as AsiManshi can be seen soaked in each other's love completely. The song will be sung by Preet Inder. Bigg Boss 13's Power Couple Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz Look Fashionably Hot as They Grace A Magazine Cover (View Pic).

Elaborating on the poster, Asim can be seen helping Himanshi with something as the girl looks into her man's eyes. While Himanshi in the pic can be seen wearing a salwar-suit, Asim, on the other hand, can be seen donning a plain red-tee paired with the jeans. Going by the glimpse looks like it's a long-distance love and the two have met after ages. The melody 'Khyaal Rakhya Kar' will be out on June 10, 2020. Asim Riaz's Latest Post Puts Lovers' Tiff Rumours To Rest, BB13 Hunk Shares A Glimpse of Music Video With Ladylove Himanshi Khurana (View Post).

Check Out Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's 'Khyaal Rakhya Kar' Poster Below:

For the unversed, this is not the couple's first collaboration together as the two were earlier seen in a song titled as 'Kalla Sohna Nai' which was sung by Neha Kakkar and received a thunderous response from fans. After the same, the two were also seen featuring on a magazine cover and now this. Woah. Stay tuned!