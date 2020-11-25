Veteran singer Kumar Sanu and his son Jaanu Kumar Sanu's relationship is getting sour day by day. While Jaan was in the Bigg Boss 14 house, Kumar Sanu had made some public comments that had hurt Jaan's feelings. After being evicted from the house recently, the singer reacted to the comments made by his father and asserted that Kumar Sanu has no right to question his upbringing. Singer Kumar Sanu's Son's Name is NOT Kumar Janu But Jaan Kumar Sanu And Netizens Are Having Hard Time Processing This Piece of Information!

Reacting to the many bold statements made by Jaan, Kumar Sanu finally broke his silence and said that he did not expect this outburst from his side. Talking to Bombay Times, the Aashiqui singer said, “It is sad that Jaan is saying all this about me when he met me right before he went into the Bigg Boss house. Kumar Sanu revealed that whenever Jaan Kumar Sanu would send him any songs, he always reassured him with positive comments on his work.

“He asked me to call a few industry people who I know. I called Mukesh Bhattji, Ramesh Tauraniji and a few others, and Jaan went to meet them, but now it’s up to them if they want to give him work. In fact, when Jaan wanted to be a part of some of my live concerts, I let him join me for a few,” he added. Bigg Boss 14’s Jaan Kumar Sanu: My Parents Separated When My Mother Was Six Months Pregnant with Me.

Opening up about the upbringing part of Jaan's statement, Kumar Sanu said, “I appreciate his respect for his mom, and I believe in giving even more respect to his mother. He should write his name as Jaan Rita Bhattacharya, not Jaan Kumar Sanu because, firstly, Ritaji has done a lot for him, and secondly, people will start comparing him with me, which is not good for him as a newcomer. I’d be the happiest father to see him successful.”

Earlier Jaan had commented on the video Kumar Sanu had uploaded on social media regarding his upbringing. He said, "I believe he has mixed feelings for me. I have not seen these videos. I don’t think anyone has the right to raise questions on my upbringing because everyone has seen me in the show and appreciated my upbringing.”

