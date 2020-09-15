Be a resident of the social media and it will teach you things you didn't hear or imagine. In the latest such learnings that the internet has bestowed upon everyone, it has been found that popular singer Kumar Sanu's son's name is Jaan Kumar Sanu and not Kumar Janu like you were trying to guess. Akshar Pathak, quite popular on social media platforms for his funny bone took to Twitter making the revealations. He tweeted saying, "back when I learnt that bappi lahiri has a son named bappa lahiri I thought nothing could possibly ever beat that but today I learnt that kumar sanu has a son named kumar janu." Kumar Sanu’s Daughter Shannon K Shares Throwback Childhood Pic Dedicating a Beautiful Message for Dad.

Akshar shared screenshots of his interactions with Kumar Sanu's son Jaan on the micro-blogging platform. However, he thought his name was Kumar Janu to which he received a reply from him saying that his name was Jaan Kumar Sanu and not Kumar Janu. Akshar had tweeted saying, back when I learnt that bappi lahiri has a son named bappa lahiri I thought nothing could possibly ever beat that but today I learnt that kumar sanu has a son named kumar janu."

Here's Jaan Kumar Sanu's Tweet:

Akshar even asked him if he was telling the truth but Google did not show the right name. To which he replied saying that Jaan has been trying to get the information rectified on Google too. As the tweets went viral, Twitterati couldn't control themselves from sharing many such names of celebrities which match with their children or siblings. While many others simply couldn't believe that they had read the truth.

