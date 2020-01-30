Kumkum Bhagya January 30, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: Rhea Succeeds In Turning Abhi Against Prachi After She Sides With Maya

Kumkum Bhagya (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In yesterday’s episode of Kumkum, Bhagya Rhea sees Ranbir and Prachi together in the office and gets jealous. When Ranbir goes to talk to Abhi, Rhea meets Prachi. She convinces Prachi to leave their differences aside and become friends. Prachi thinks Rhea is being honest and agrees to become her friend. Rhea takes Prachi downstairs to show her new clothes which she bought and kept in her car. Prachi sees Maya about to get run over by a truck according to Rhea’s plan. Prachi saves her but Maya blames Prachi as the reason she was trying to commit suicide. Kumkum Bhagya January 29, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: Prachi Feels Guilty and Blames Herself For Maya’s Suicide Attempt.

In tonight’s episode we see Prachi tells Maya that she is sorry for her behavior. Rhea tries to take Prachi away from Maya. But Maya says if Prachi leaves, she will try to kill herself again. Prachi hugs Maya and says that she is not going anywhere. Prachi refuses to go with Rhea and takes Maya to the police station.

Later, Rhea goes to Ranbir and tells him that Prachi has gone against him. Ranbir refuses to believe Rhea and says that Prachi is always by his side. Ranbir tells Aryan that Rhea will do anything to make people doubt Prachi. He tells Aryan how Rhea was trying to use him to break Prachi’s heart. Aryan also tells Ranbir that Rhea was the one who framed Prachi in the drugs case too.

Ranbir decides to protect Prachi against Rhea. He tries to tell Prachi that he loves her but the latter doesn’t answer his calls. Prachi is with Maya at the police station. She tells the inspector that she wants to change the statement she made in Ranbir’s case two days earlier. Prachi avoids Ranbir’s calls all day and Aryan feels Rhea was right. Kumkum Bhagya January 27, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: Abhi and Pragya’s Coffee Date Goes for a Toss, Thanks to Sanju.

While Ranbir is having dinner with his family the police show up to arrest him. They say that they have evidence and a witness to arrest Ranbir. The police indicate at Prachi. Ranbir refuses to believe that Prachi would betray him. Abhi (Shabir Ahluwalia) tells the police that he got anticipatory bail for Ranbir as Rhea had warned him about Prachi.