Popular actor Kunal Jaisingh will essay the role of Kabir and television debutant Tanvi Malhara will play the character of Katha in the new show 'Muskuraane Ki Vajah Tum Ho'. It is a story of a young and confident girl, Katha(Tanvi), who gets pregnant before marriage and decides to keep and raise the child by herself going against societal norms. She decides she will only go ahead with a partner who accepts her with her reality. Hunarbaaz: Parineeti Chopra Joins Karan Johar and Mithun Chakraborty To Judge Colors TV's New Talent Show (View Pic).

Later, she met Kabir(Kunal), an entrepreneur from Udaipur who enters her life and is impressed with her honesty and courage and accepts Katha's reality and is ready to marry her. Excited to be a part of television, Tanvi said: "I am overjoyed to begin my career on television with a show that has such an impact story line. Katha's character is of an opinionated woman with strong values who makes one of the toughest decisions of her life- to raise a child even after being unmarried. The show will trace her and Kabir's journey that I am confident the viewers will enjoy."

Ahead of essaying Kabir, Kunal added on his character: "'Muskurane ki Wajah Tum Ho' is a beautiful love story backed by a strong message which breaks the shackles of old conditioning which we face in society and portrays a very modern yet humanistic approach towards life." Sasural Simar Ka Season 2: Jayati Bhatia Returns on the Colors TV Show.

"Kabir is a very strong individual who is young, successful and loves his family dearly and it's something I could strongly relate to. I am very excited and hope and wish that the audience and my fans enjoy and love it as much as I do," he concluded. 'Muskuraane Ki Vajah Tum Ho' to air soon on Colors.

