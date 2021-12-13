We are all aware that Karan Johar and Mithun Chakraborty will be judging a new talent-based show titled Hunarbaaz on Colors TV. Now, joining the two biggies is Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra. Yes, you read that right! Pari took to Instagram and confirmed the news. She posted a picture with KJO and veteran star Mithun da along with a long note. "I am happy to announce that I will joining the jury at the judges table with the original veterans of this world," a part of the post's caption read.

