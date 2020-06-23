Hina Khan and Kushal Tandon are one really good looking pair and their latest venture, Unlock-The Haunted App's trailer will prove our point for us. The actors will be seen paired opposite each other in the fast-paced thriller web-series. From what we have seen in the teaser, both Hina and Kushal's characters seem to have grey shades and ulterior motives but look absolutely terrific together. Hina Khan Sports a New Look, Twins With Kushal Tandon in White on the Sets of Their Upcoming Horror Film for ZEE5 (See Pics).

While Kushal is at his chilling but hot best, Hina's look is all glamorous and the lady looks her prettiest. Unlock - The Haunted App: Hina Khan, Kushal Tandon to Team Up for a ZEE5 Film.

Check Out The Trailer Below:

The web series follows the story of Suhani (Hina Khan), who is in love with her roommate Riddhi's guy Amar (Kushal Tandon). When her feelings for him turn into something more serious and Suhani is faced with the option of losing her love, she reaches out to her dark side and gets tangled in a web that worsens her situation. We are totally intrigued and will be streaming on June 27, on Zee5.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 23, 2020 02:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).