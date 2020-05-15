Kushal Tandon Was Approached for Jennifer Winget's Beyhadh 2 But Here's Why He Rejected it

Kushal Tandon and Jennifer Winget in Beyhadh (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Jennifer Winget and Kushal Tandon's Beyhadh was a hit show on Indian TV and its success prompted the makers to plan its second instalment. While Winget returned as the original lead, Maya, Tandon was replaced by Shivin Narang and Ashish Chaudhary was another addition. It suffices to say that Beyhadh 2 when compared to Beyhadh, failed to intrigue the audiences though Jennifer's fans were willing enough to embrace it wholeheartedly. However, Shivin wasn't the first choice of the makers and they wanted Kushal to return for the show's second season. Jennifer Winget on Beyhadh 2 Shutting Down: 'We Were Hoping to Wrap the Show By May Anyway'.

Kushal in his recent interaction with Times of India revealed he was also approached for Beyhadh 2 but the new script didn't kick him as an actor. Additionally, he was also tied up with other projects so he decided to let it go and Narang was ultimately offered his role. Rest as they say is history.

This isn't the first time when Tandon reacted to rejecting Beyhadh 2. Earlier the actor had expressed his desire to work on something different. "Honestly, I have done the show and enjoyed it immensely. I would like to take up something that's different," he had said when asked about being a part of season 2. Shivin Narang on Beyhadh 2 Going Off Air: 'If We Can Complete The Story, It Would Do Justice To The Show and Viewers'.

The second season recently made headlines when Sony announced its decision to end the show abruptly. This means the show won't resume its production once the lockdown is lifted and fans won't get to witness a definitive ending for it. Jennifer fans, meanwhile, have started a petition on social media demanding a proper finale of their favourite show.