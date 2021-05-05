After WandaVision and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Marvel fans are eagerly waiting for Tom Hiddleston’s series Loki and the good news is that it is coming to Disney+ Hotstar 2 days early now. Loki will now officially premiere on June 9 as early it was set to release on June 11.



'Loki' moves up its premiere to June 9 pic.twitter.com/suZI1MucJ7 — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) May 5, 2021

