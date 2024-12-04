Jack Veal, best known for playing Kid Loki in the first season of the Disney+ series Loki, made headlines after posting a TikTok video revealing he is homeless. In the video, the 17-year-old actor disclosed that he had suffered both physical and emotional abuse at home, struggled with mental health disorders, and has been sleeping on the streets due to having nowhere else to go. Loki Episode 5 Recap: 8 Major Twists That Happened in The Penultimate Episode of Loki's Marvel Series

In the first video, Veal introduced himself, saying, “Hi. I’m a famous actor, I’m 17, and I’m homeless.” He continued, “I haven’t mentioned much about what’s been going on in my life, but I think it’s time to reveal the truth. Without delving too much into the details, I was abused at home. It was physical violence, emotional abuse, and so on. I didn’t have a very good upbringing. I’ve struggled with mental health. I have autism, ADHD, and am being screened for bipolar disorder and psychosis.”

Speaking about his current living conditions, Veal said, “I am currently sleeping in a trailer that has smashed-in windows, is unsafe, and is two hours away from my work.” He clarified that the purpose of the video was to raise awareness about how the government is failing vulnerable children and stressed that he was not seeking financial assistance.

Veal later posted follow-up videos on his TikTok page. In the first, he reiterated that he was not asking for financial help but thanked his supporters and emphasised his aim to draw the attention of social services.

Watch the Video Here:

#Loki actor Jack Veal reveals that he is currently homeless He left home due to physical and emotional abuse from his family 🎥Jackvealfitness | TikTok pic.twitter.com/gPFkVAOUzj — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) December 3, 2024

In a second video, Veal shared a positive update, revealing he had been contacted by social services. He said, “I just got a call from social services saying they want a meeting with me tomorrow to potentially get me into foster care and provide support and accommodations. I don’t know what you guys have done, but it’s gotten out there, and it’s really, really helped me. They’re taking action now. They’re actually doing something, so God bless you all.” He promised to keep his followers updated about the meeting and expressed gratitude for their support. Loki Episode 5 Recap: From Throg to Thanos Copter, Explaining the 10 Easter Eggs Marvel Fans Discovered in Tom Hiddleston’s Series.

Watch the Video Here:

Jack Veal says social services have reached out to him and will meet soon to discuss the possibility of foster care. He also thanks his fans for their support during this tough time. pic.twitter.com/VAFDmG8IjM — MCU Film News (@MCUFilmNews) December 4, 2024

Aside from Loki, Jack Veal has appeared in shows like The End of the F***ing World, Call the Midwife, Tin Star, and The Peripheral. His portrayal of Kid Loki in the Marvel show was so well-received that there were rumours he might reprise the role in a project about the Young Avengers, though nothing has been confirmed yet.

