Actor Pradeep Kabra will soon have a cameo appearance in the TV show Maddam Sir. People have always appreciated me in negative roles and I sort of have an image of portraying an antagonist in a story. I am thrilled to be a part of 'Maddam Sir, said the actor, who has featured in movies such as Delhi Belly and "Simmba". He will be seen playing the role of Boondi Singh. Khichdi Actor Anang Desai Delighted to Be a Part of Sony TV Show Mere Sai

"He is a man who has been released from jail after seven years on parole, but as he steps out of the jail, he orchestrates a chilling hostage situation which will be one of the most challenging cases to solve for Maddam Sir team," said Pradeep. This role is another addition to his various negative roles that he has essayed throughout his career. Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin Threatens to Reveal Personal Details About Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla on National TV (Watch Video)

"I feel every character brings a unique charm and it is equally exciting as an artiste to delve into a new character, not all negative characters are same or similar to perform. Each character has a reason and a characteristic that makes him stand out. I am excited for this role and I hope everyone enjoys watching me," he said.

The show revolves around four female police officers who take up challenges in their distinct styles. "Maddam Sir", which also features Gulki Joshi, Yukti Kapoor, Bhavika Sharma and Sonali Naik, airs on Sony SAB.

