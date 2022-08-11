Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is one of the most talked about shows on television currently. The dance reality show is making a comeback after a long time and popular celebrities have come on board to participate and showcase their dancing skills. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Rubina Dilaik Roped In for Colors TV's Dance Reality Show - Reports.

Recently, the makers dropped promos of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, featuring Nia Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shilpa Shinde and Paras Kalnawat. The new name that has been confirmed to appear on the show is Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Amruta Khanvilkar Confirms Her Participation on the Dance Reality Show.

Well, according to information coming to our news desk, sources inform us that actress Esha Kansara, who has earlier been seen in Star Plus show Zindagi Mere Ghar Ana and is currently seen in Maddam Sir on Sab TV, might be one of the confirmed participants on the show. Esha is trained in classical dancing and specializes in Bharatnatyam.

The Jhalak franchise enjoyed immense success in its past season and will be making a grand comeback to television after a 5-year hiatus. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 will have a coveted jury to judge these celebrity contestants. The jury comprises filmmaker Karan Johar, actress Madhuri Dixit, and actress-dancer Nora Fatehi.

