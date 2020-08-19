Madhurima Tuli is a force to reckon with from the entertainment industry. As the beauty has been a prominent part of Bollywood, South as well as Television. She is mostly known for playing the role of Princess Chandrakanta in the serial of the same name and also appearing on Bigg Boss 13. However, apart from her acting career, what people miss to see is how Tuli has an eye for all things stylish when it comes to choosing an outfit. Be it going on a vacation, just chilling at home to even attending a larger than life event, she has always tapped the trends and made the fashion critics go wow. Bigg Boss 13's Madhurima Tuli's Wrong Wikipedia Deets Get Her To Have Two Birthdays in the Same Year; Actress Clarifies The Real Date and It Ain't May 13.

Madhurima celebrates her 34th birthday on August 19, 2020, and what a better day to go through her stunning closet. From western, desi to OTT, Tuli’s wardrobe is experimental and ofcourse not at all cliché. So, let’s have a look at fashionable outings below. Bigg Boss 13’s Madhurima Tuli Chops Off Her Long Tresses, Flaunts Priyanka Chopra Inspired Look Amid COVID-19 Lockdown (Watch Video).

First Things First, Tuli Throwing Desi Shade In A Six-Yard!

View this post on Instagram Saree love..💞🌈 #mummasaree ☺️😋😘 A post shared by Madhurima Tuli (@madhurimatuli) on Aug 3, 2020 at 5:31am PDT

Up Next, It’s A Bralette Kinda Choli Paired With A Lehenga!

View this post on Instagram 😘💫 A post shared by Madhurima Tuli (@madhurimatuli) on Jun 26, 2020 at 4:04am PDT

The Beachy Outfit!

Topping The Style Charts In A Bold Red One-Shoulder Gown!

Now That’s What We Call It OTT (Over The Top)!

Incase, You Are Looking For Some Bridal Wear Inspiration!

Weaving Black Magic!

In A Body-Hugging Outfit With A Dash Of Fur!

Serving Dark Glamour!

View this post on Instagram 💕💕 A post shared by Madhurima Tuli (@madhurimatuli) on Dec 19, 2018 at 5:11am PST

That’s it, guys! Those were some of the best style moments from Madhurima Tuli’s Instagram. Earlier there was some confusion with regards to the Bigg Boss beauty's birth date wherein fans had wished her on May 13 instead of August 19.

It was during an interaction with ETimes, Madhurima opened about the same and had said, “I don’t know who made this change and I am unable to correct the date. I have tried it many times but couldn’t. I am overwhelmed to receive fans messages twice a year. I feel great though. It’s been 2-3 years I have been facing this goof-up.” Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 19, 2020 08:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).