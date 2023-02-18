Film and TV actor Sharad Malhotra travelled to Coimbatore to celebrate the auspicious day of Mahashivratri. He shared his experience and the significance of the festival to him. He said: "We all come together to celebrate the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parwati. Mahashivratri is one of the most significant festivals in India. It is the darkest night of the month to celebrate the grace of Lord Shiva. Rihanna Is Pregnant Once Again! Lift Me Up Singer Flaunts Her Baby Bump in Red Jumpsuit During Super Bowl Halftime Show (View Pic).

There is always a divine atmosphere around here and it's such a soul-stirring experience at the Isha foundation, especially during the festival." The 40-year-old actor further talked about the significance of Lord Shiva in his life as he said: " Lord Shiva holds a special place in my heart, and I love all the qualities he represents, one of the best qualities inspired by him, which I believe is meditation and I practice it every day, which helps me to keep balance in my life and achieve calm and composure." Chris Martin Praises Rihanna Ahead Of Super Bowl Performance, Calls Her ‘Best Singer Of All Time’.

Check Out Sharad Malhotra's Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharad_Malhotra009 (@sharadmalhotra009)

"We have always been taught that Shiva or Adiyogi can be experienced through Yoga and meditation," he concluded.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 18, 2023 06:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).