Just a week before of his birthday, famous Punjabi cine star, director and producer Mangal Dhillon, who was battling cancer, passed away in a hospital in Ludhiana on Sunday. He was 48. Hailing from Faridkot in Punjab, Dhillon had made a mark in the world of films and serials. Mangal Dhillon Dies; Actor Was Known for His Roles in Shows Buniyaad, Junoon and More.

He worked in Doordarshan and radio plays, besides doing commercial voicing in New Delhi and Mumbai for couple of years. In 1987 he got the role of Lubhaya Ram in Ramesh Sippy's TV Serial Buniyaad, which laid his foundation in the Mumbai film and television industry.

After Buniyaad he worked in almost 25-30 Hindi feature films and television serials, prominent amongst them were Yugandhar, Lakshman Rekha, Nishana, Vishvaatma, Khoon Bhari Mang and Azad Desh Ke Ghulam, besides serials like Junoon, Panther, Ghutan, Kismat and Noorjahaan. Nithin Gopi Dies at 39 Due to Heart Attack; Kannada Actor Was Popular for His Role in Hello Daddy.

Saddened over Dhillon's demise, Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Badal said that it is a big loss to the world of Indian cinema. "His captivating voice and theatrical displays will be missed by many. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, friends and fans," he tweeted.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2023 11:16 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).