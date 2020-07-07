Television couple Maninee De and Mihir Misra are unfortunately going through a rough patch in their 16-years marriage. The actors, who met and instantly fell in love at a common friend's party, had married within a week of meeting each other, back in 2004. At that time, Maninee already had a daughter from a previous marriage. After more than a decade of bliss, however, the couple has been staying apart for 6 months now with Maninee staying here in Mumbai with her daughter and Mihir back to Pune with his parents. Angelina Jolie Opens Up About Separation From Brad Pitt, Says ‘It Was for the Wellbeing of My Family’.

Maninee confirmed the news and in a chat with BT, revealed, "Marriage, like any other relationship, has its highs and lows. Yes, it’s true that Mihir and I have been living separately for six months. The reasons for our separation are too personal to be divulged. Also, I respect the sacredness and sanctity of our relationship. We gave it our best, but the outcome isn’t in our hands." After Ishqbaaz, Surbhi Chandna to Play the Lead in Sanjivani Remake? – Deets Inside.

"Many people had given our marriage just three weeks, but it lasted 16 years. It means that we had a lot of love, care and compassion for each other. However, relationships and people evolve with time. In our case, we evolved at different paces and our paths diverged. I have an aesthetic way of looking at life. Maybe, we had a karmic debt and it lived out its course. It’s even sadder, because a lot of people felt that ours was a fairy-tale romance," Maninee continued. Kacey Musgraves And Ruston Kelly Part Ways, End Their Marriage In Less Than Three Years.

Maninee also went on to reveal that what made their marriage tick was that they were friends before and then became life partners. She also bore no ill-will towards her husband and wished the best for him. However, Maninee is sceptical about whether or not their friendship will suffer this test of time. "What was most beautiful about our bond was that we were friends first and then partners. I hope that our friendship survives this ordeal. Having said that, happiness is essential for every human being and it shouldn’t be compromised on, at any cost," concluded Maninee.

When quizzed if they would file for official separation (divorce), Maninee revealed, "I don’t know and can’t say anything about it at this point. We haven’t spoken about it." Well, some hope here and there is also that saying which goes -'Distance makes the heart grow fonder'. We hope so too!

The daily reached out to Mihir who told them that he would confer with them later.

