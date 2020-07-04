It's a strange time we are living in. There is a global pandemic, which has forced many in the world to stay at home, people are dying and the couples are parting ways. In Wuhan (where the novel coronavirus originated last year in December), applications for divorce doubled by June 2020 from pre-outbreak levels. Truth be told, some relationships have stood the test of time mainly because there is some distance between the partners and spouses. Now, couples are spending so much time face-to-face with each other and it's unsettling for many. Which is why we were not really surprised when Kacey Musgraves and Ruston Kelly announced that they are parting ways and ending their marriage.

We are not saying that COVID-19 is the reason behind the split, but if a relationship is not going well, this could be the final straw. "With heavy but hopeful hearts we wanted to put our own thoughts into the air about what’s happening. These kinds of announcements are always met with scrutiny and speculation and we want to stop that before it even starts,” Kacey and Ruston said in a joint statement. Fans noticed the trouble in their paradise in early 2020 when she and Ruston had deleted all photos of each other from social media. Kacey Musgraves Denies Liking Kid Rock’s Tweet Slamming Taylor Swift, Says ‘Would Never Promote Such Disgusting Misogyny’.

“We believe that we were put into each other’s lives for a divine reason and have both changed each other infinitely for the better. The love we have for each other goes far beyond the relationship we’ve shared as husband and wife. It’s a soul connection that can never be erased. We’ve made this painful decision together — a healthy decision that comes after a very long period of trying the best we can. It simply just didn’t work,” the statement further read.

The Grammy winner and Ruston love story began at Nashville’s Bluebird Cafe, where they got along like a house on fire during a songwriting session in May 2016. They exchanged the rings in December that year, and tied the knot in October 2017. Needless to say, their fans are sad that they are no longer together. Has it reached a point where they won't even give another chance to their marriage? Well, it's clearly for them to decide.

