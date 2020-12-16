2020 has been hard on every single person in the world in more ways than one. The year also saw many a strong relationships part ways too. After Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi's long-term relationship fell apart, here is another heartbreaking heartbreak of tinsel town - that of actors Pooja Gor and Raj Singh Arora. Pooja Gor and Raj Singh Arora’s Relationship on the Rocks? Here’s What the Couple Has to Say!.

The pair, who were in a steady relationship since 2009, are no longer together. There were repetitive rumours of Pooja and Raj's relationship being on the rocks since a long time but the duo neither confirmed nor denied these rumours. But Pooja has now confirmed the same in an honest and frank post. KedarnathThrowback: Pooja Gor Goes Back in Time And Shares Unseen BTS Pictures; And They Are Gold!.

Check Out Her Post Below:

Pooja penned, "There has been a lot of speculation about my relationship with Raj over the past few months. Difficult decisions take time to process, hence, I wanted to take some time before talking about it. Raj and I have decided to part ways."

She also went on to clarify that the two continue to have love and respect for each other despite parting ways and that they would remain friends forever. She also requested everyone to respect their privacy in these difficult times as it has taken a lot on her part to come out and talk about her separation. We wish both Raj and Pooja all the best in their future lives!

