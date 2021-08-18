Hollywood stars Mark Wahlberg and Kevin Hart have teamed up for upcoming Netflix comedy Me Time. John Hamburg, known for movies such as Along Came Polly and Why Him?, will write and direct the film, reported Deadline.The story follows a stay-at-home dad (Hart) who finds himself with some "me time" for the first time in years while his wife and kids are away. Our Man From New Jersey: Halle Berry Joins Mark Wahlberg in Netflix's Spy Movie.

He reconnects with his former best friend (Wahlberg) for a wild weekend that nearly upends his life. Hamburg will also produce the feature film through his Particular Pictures banner along with Hart and Bryan Smiley for HartBeat Productions. Man From Toronto: Lela Loren Joins Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson’s Film at Sony.

Lauren Hennessey will executive produce alongside Mark Moran, Patricia Braga and Joe Gatta.

