The cast of the web show, Metro Park, has started shooting for the second season in New Jersey, USA. Ranvir Shorey, Purbi Joshi, Omi Vaidya and Vega Tamotia are among actors facing the camera for season two of the series that showcases the quirks of the everyday life of a Gujarati family living abroad. Mirzapur 2 Promo: Pankaj Tripathi and Divyendu Sharma Have Different Rules About ‘Rules!’ (Watch Video)

Sarita Joshi and Gopal Dutt have also joined the team. "Finally back to work... thank you #Metropark season 2 this is going to be a fun ride," Purbi shared. Mirzapur 2 Trailer: Five Rousing Dialogues That Will Make You Restless For The Second Season To Hit Amazon Prime Video

The second season of "Metro Park" is written by Ajayan Venugopalan and directed by Abi Varghese ans Ajayan Venugopalan. The season will stream on Eros Now.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 14, 2020 12:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).