The latest promo of the much awaited Mirzapur 2 series is here! The second season of this thriller streaming on Amazon Prime Video has been in demand. As the release date is out and fans waiting for the trailer, here's a brand new promo to tease the audience first. This short video comprises of dialogues mouthed by Pankaj Tripathi and Divyendu Sharma. Mirzapur 2 Poster: Ali Fazal and Shweta Tripathi's New Still Promises Cold Revenge!.

The promo is about the the rules and how they can be changed by the one who rules. The video did not have any scene as such but the powerful dialogue promises drama ahead in the series. Check out the promo below.

Watch Mirzapur 2 Promo:

Earlier, the makers released the poster that had the characters played by Ali Fazal and Shweta Tripathi. It talked about cold revenge in the second season. The first season starred Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur and Kulbhushan Kharbanda. Season 2 will see inclusion of more cast members in the Mirzapur world with Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli and Isha Talwar's presence. It is releasing on 23 October 2020.

