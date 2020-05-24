Mohit Baghel and the Bigg Boss 13 Connection That Could Have Been: A Wish Unfulfilled, A Life Gone Too Soon

Mohit Baghel, Salman Khan (Photo Credits: Insta, Twitter)

It was yesterday when a piece of tragic news made its way to the web and it was all about actor Mohit Baghel no more. The actor succumbed to cancer at a very young age of 26. Mohit had made his entry into the world of showbiz with a comedy show titled, Chote Miya. Besides this, the late actor was also part of Salman Khan-Asin starrer Ready as well as Sidharth Malhotra-Parfineeti Chopra's film Jabariya Jodi. His demise news saddened many and his pals and close ones from the industry also offered condolences. However, even after being part of well-known films, Mohit wanted to be part of Bigg Boss. Yep, you read that right. Actor Mohit Baghel Dies At 26 Due to Cancer; Parineeti Chopra Mourns the Loss of Her Jabariya Jodi Co-Star (View Tweet).

It was Salman Khan's controversial show which the deceased actor wanted to be part of. Infact, he had desired to be in season 13 of the reality show, but things did not work out in his favour. Revealing this to SpotBoye, Mohit's close family friend, Santosh Gupta said, "He wanted to do Bigg Boss 13 and I had pitched his name to the casting team of Colors but things didn't work out. In fact, he had also messaged Salman Khan, expressing his willingness to participate in the show." Mohit Baghel No More: From Salman Khan's Ready to Sidharth Malhotra's Jabariya Jodi, Movies that he Acted In.

This is indeed sad. Baghel's death news was confirmed by Dream Girl director Raaj Shandiliya who penned quite an emotional post for the young lad on Twitter. Reportedly, he was diagnosed with Cancer in Dec 2019 and due to the same had shifted his base to Mathura. He was supposedly going to be part of Bunty and Babli 2. May his soul rest in peace.