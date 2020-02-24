Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Suitors Seduce Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra by Doing a Sexy Pole Dance (Watch Video)

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Promo (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra's wedding show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is slowly and steadily becoming the talk of the town. The reality show wherein suitors from different walks of life are trying their best to impress the bride, Shehnaaz and groom, Paras will be seen in quite a sensuous avatar on tonight's episode. As going by the promo shared by Colors TV, the contestants are seen going all wet and wild to woo Sana and Chhabra. And must say, going by their antics, they don't seem to disappoint the eligible bride and groom at all. Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Sidharth Shukla Gets Hugs and Kisses From Shehnaaz Gill on the Swayamvar Show (Watch Video).

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge First Promo: Shehnaaz Gill-Paras Chhabra Are All Set and Decked Up to Hunt for Their Better Halves (Watch Video). In the video, we see the inmates flaunting their pole dancing skills, but that's not it as we also see them all wet. Going by it seems like there is going to be a task to appease Paras and Shehnaaz and so we see them grooving to Raveena Tandon's iconic track, Tip Tip Barsa Paani. The promo starts with Sanjana Galrani, Heena Panchal, Jasleen Matharu and others moving their body around a pole whereas Paras and Shehnaaz water them. While the girls are seen putting their best foot forward, the guys flaunt their crazy antics.

Well, after watching this, the upcoming episodes of MSK look promising and ofcourse entertaining. Talking about the concept of the show, it's more like a swayamvar with a modern twist to it. Six suitors each will try to impress Paras and Shehnaaz with an aim to marry him and her. But who will go ahead on the show, will be decided by none other than Gill and Chhabra. Stay tuned!