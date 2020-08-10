It's going to rain reality shows on television. As Bigg Boss and Nach Baliye are all set to be back with their the latest season soon. Talking about the latter here, the previous season of the dance reality show saw Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary taking the trophy home. And now, as the upcoming season is soon to get launched, the makers have already started making calls to many celebrity couples to be part of the show. Reports were doing rounds that Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress Rubina Dilaik and hubby Abhinav Shukla have been approached for Nach Baliye. However, seems like the rumour was untrue. Nach Baliye 10: Bipasha Basu To Turn Judge For The Dancing Reality Show?

As per an exclusive update on Spotboye, Rubina herself has cleared the air and said that she and her husband are not in talks with the makers of the show. When she was quizzed about participating in Nach Baliye 10 with Abhinav, the actress replied, "No, we are not as we haven't been approached this year." Nach Baliye 10: After Salman Khan, Karan Johar Steps In As Producer?

For the unversed, Rubina is a well-known face from the small screen and has been part of some superhit shows in the past. It was in the year 2018 when he got married to her long time guy Abhinav in Shimla. Meanwhile, it is reported that this season of Nach Baliye will see Bipasha Basu, Vaibhavi Merchant and David Dhawan as the judges. The show is also said to be produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 10, 2020 04:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).