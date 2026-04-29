Netflix Renews ‘Stranger Things: Tales From ’85’ for Season 2; Animated Spinoff Hits Global Top 10 Within 4 Days (Watch Video)
'Stranger Things: Tales From '85' has been renewed for Season 2 just days after its blockbuster debut on Netflix. The animated spinoff, set in the winter of 1985, garnered 2.8 million views in its first four days. Produced by the Duffer Brothers and Shawn Levy, the series continues the franchise's dominance following the 2025 live-action finale.
The animated Stranger Things spinoff, Stranger Things: Tales From '85, shortly after the show's first season premiered on Netflix. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series will return to Hawkins and the Upside Down sometime this fall. The renewal comes just four days after season one debuted and entered Netflix's global Top 10 list at No. 7 with 2.8 million views. ‘Stranger Things: Tales From ’85’: Netflix’s Animated Prequel Series To Release on THIS Date (Watch Teaser)
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The original series, starring Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, David Harbour and Winona Ryder, has collected 1.5 billion views through March 2026 across all five seasons, said The Hollywood Reporter. Interest around the final season also pushed the earlier four seasons back into Netflix's global Top 10 for eight weeks. According to the publication, the franchise has also seen massive engagement online, with season five alone recording 5.75 billion owned social impressions. Overall, Stranger Things has reached nearly 10 billion owned social impressions.