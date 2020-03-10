Netflix’s Lost In Space Renewed for the Third and Final Season

Still From Netflix’s Lost In Space (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Molly Parker and Toby Stephens' "Lost in Space has been renewed for third and final season at streaming giant Netflix. In addition to the announcement of the renewal of the show, Netflix shared that the series showrunner Zack Estrin has signed a multi-year overall deal with the streamer to produce new series, reports variety.com. The news comes after three months since the launch of season two, which debuted on December 24. The third season of "Lost in Space' is expected to debut in 2021. Killing Eve Season 4: Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer Series Renewed by BBC America Ahead of Season 3 Start

"Lost in Space" -- a dramatic and modern reimagining of the classic 1960s' science fiction series -- launched originally in April 2018. Set 30 years in the future, the show takes the audience in a time when colonisation in space is a reality, and narrates the story of how a family struggles to survive on an alien planet along with coping up with their personal differences. "From the beginning, we've always viewed this particular story of The Robinsons as a trilogy," Estrin said. Raising Dion Season 2: Michael B Jordon’s Superhero Drama Renewed by Netflix for the Second Season

Estrin continued: "A three part epic family adventure with a clear beginning, middle and end. It's also worth noting that, with what these characters go through just trying to survive each episode -- if anyone deserves to catch their breath before their next mission -- it's Will, Penny, Judy, Maureen, John, Don West, Dr. Smitha and The Robot. And, of course, Debbie the Chicken. So while this chapter of 'Lost In Space' is coming to a rousing conclusion, I am excited about continuing to explore new stories with my friends at Netflix, and for all of the incredible possibilities that lie ahead." The show also stars Maxwell Jenkins, Mina Sundwall, Taylor Russell, Ignacio Serricchio, and Parker Posey.