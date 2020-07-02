All Maitreyi Ramakrishnan fans, here's a piece of news that will make you jump with joy. Mindy Kaling's brainchild, Never Have I Ever, will be renewed for season 2 and the same has been confirmed by Netflix. You can expect the makers to offer you some more high-school shenanigans while you miss your school days and your crush even more. Maitreyi will be joined by Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet, Lee Rodriguez, and Ramona Young for the next season and we are already rooting hard for this brilliant team.

Mindy in one of her earlier interactions had revealed her experience while writing Never Have I Ever with her team of writers. “For all of us in the writers’ room, particularly those of us who were the children of immigrants, which comprised most of my staff, it was about sharing those stories of feeling ‘other.' One of the best parts about being in that room was realizing that they felt so many of the same things I did, and it was such a relief. It made me feel like, ‘OK, I’m, like, normal,'" she had said.

While the official release date for the next season hasn't been announced yet, we can expect a long wait. Considering the global scenario currently, it will take a while before the makers can start working on season 2. Also, Kaling has other projects to work on for the time being and it may take some time before she starts focussing on Never Have I Ever again.

