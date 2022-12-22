After a string of records broken on the streaming giant Netflix Top 10, series Wednesday starring Jenna Ortega has arrived on the Nielsen Streaming Top 10 to do the same. The Tim Burton-directed series starring Jenna Ortega as the iconic Addams family daughter was watched for nearly 6 billion minutes during the November 21, 2022 – November 27, 2022 viewing window, during which it was only available for the last five days, reports Variety. Wednesday: Review, Release Date, Time, Where to Watch – All You Need to Know About Jenna Ortega's Comedy Horror Series on Netflix!

This marks the second biggest week of streaming ever recorded by Nielsen, following only the first full week of availability of Stranger Things Season 4, during which the series was watched for 7.2 billion minutes.

It's also presumable that Wednesday will best itself on the chart next week with the measurement of its first full week of availability. According to Netflix's self-reported numbers, the series jumped from 341.2 million hours watched in its first five days on the streamer to 411.3 million the following week. There's an obvious discrepancy due to Netflix and Nielsen's differing measurement methodologies, but the trajectory will likely stay the same.

Along with Wednesday and multiple weeks of Stranger Things, the list of biggest streaming weeks also includes Tiger King, Ozark and Dahmer -- all Netflix titles. In the No. 2 position on the streaming rankings for November 21, 2022 – November 27, 2022 was Dead to Me for the first full week of availability of its third and final season. The series was watched for 1.5 billion minutes during this viewing window, up from 1.4 billion the previous week. With 1.1 billion minutes watched each, there was a tie on the chart for third place. Wednesday: Jenna Ortega's 'The Addams Family' Spinoff Becomes the Third Most-Watched English Language Series in Netflix's History.

Like Dead to Me, 1899 also had its first full week of availability, growing from 925 million in its first four days of availability. The Crown had its third week on the chart since reappearing with the debut of Season 5. The final season of the royal drama dropped from the 1.8 billion minutes it had on last week's chart, where it sat in the No. 1 position.

The Netflix movie Slumberland took the No. 5 position with just under 1.1 billion minutes watched in its first full week of availability, an impressive feat given its shorter runtime compared to the TV series on the list. Following at No. 6 was Manifesta on its fourth week since the debut of Season 4 Part 1. The series was watched for 988 million minutes between November 21, 2022 and November 27, 2022. NCIS regularly rounds out the bottom of the chart, and this week took the No. 7 position with 811 million minutes watched. Similarly, Cocomelon was at No. 10 with 702 million.

In eighth place was Yellowstone, the Paramount Network drama series that streams its older episodes on Peacock. Season 5 debuted on November 13, 2022, prompting fans to rewatch the first four seasons, which were viewed for a cumulative 736 million minutes between November 21, 2022 and November 27, 2022. At No. 9 was another movie: Christmas-themed The Noel Diary. With only four days of availability, the film was watched for 707 million minutes.

