The Addams Family is all set to return this Wednesday, but in a style no one expected them in. With Jenna Ortega leading the cast as Wednesday Addams, Wednesday will be coming-of-age supernatural horror comedy that will focus on the iconic character from the long running franchise. Wednesday Addams Trailer: Tim Burton’s Addams Family Spinoff Series Introduces Christina Ricci and Fred Armisen Uncle Fester (Watch Video).

With Tim Burton bringing his specific style to The Addams Family, Wednesday surely seems like an exciting project that will play into some of the creators best qualities. With the dark and gothic approach of Burton on full display, we can't wait to see what the director has in store for us. So, let's dive into what Wednesday is all about.

Cast

The series will star Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams and she will be joined by Gwendoline Christie who plays Larissa Weems. They will also star alongside Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams), Luis Guzman (Gomez Addams), Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley Addams), Victoria Dorobantu (Thing) and more.

Plot

Based on The Addams Family franchise, Wednesday will focus on Wednesday Addams and will see her years as a student. Focusing on her trying to manage her supernatural abilities, the series will see her try to solve the mystery of her parents.

Watch the Trailer:

Release Date

Wednesday will start streaming on Netflix on November 23 and will be available exclusively on the streaming service. However, to watch Wednesday you will require a valid Netflix subscription. 1899 Review: Emily Beecham, Andreas Pietschmann Elevate This Engagingly Enigmatic Mystery Series From the Creators of ‘Dark’ (LatestLY Exclusive).

Reviews

The reviews for Wednesday aren't out yet. When they are, the page will be updated with it.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 21, 2022 06:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).