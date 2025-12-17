Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared that he had to halt the shoot of his quiz-based reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati mid-way after a contestant’s husband, who was accompanying her, suddenly fell sick. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: Amitabh Bachchan Learns ‘Drip’, ‘No Cap’ and More Gen Z Slang From Ananya Panday on ‘KBC’ As Kartik Aaryan Joins the Fun in a Laughter-Filled Episode.

The thespian took to his blog to share that the episode was stopped as soon as the contestant reached the hot seat. While the situation was medically under control, the star said he felt it would not be ethical to continue the game.

He wrote on his blog: “.. then had to do 3 episodes .. one earlier i stopped as soon as the contestant came on the hot seat, because her husband as companion got unwell .. was ok .. but I felt it would not be ethical to continue the game with the wife when her husband is not feeling good .. it would be playing on her mind and she would not be able to concentrate on the game..(sic).”

The octogenarian added that he conveyed his decision to the production team and suggested rescheduling the shoot to allow time for the contestant’s husband to recover.

He went on to share that despite the broadcast constraints, the veteran actor agreed to work extra hours and shoot three episodes in a day instead of the usual two.

“I told Production I shall shoot another day, give time for the Husband to recover, even it means, due to broadcast constraints - to work extra and dod 3 episodes instead of the regular 2 per day (sic),” he added.

The icon is currently seen hosting the new season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. It is the official Hindi adaptation of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Franchise. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: Sidharth Malhotra Surprises Fan on Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘KBC’, Contestant’s Wish To Marry ‘A Guy Like Him’ Leads to a Sweet Video Call Moment.

The format follows contestants, who are asked multiple choice questions and must select the correct answer from four possible choices, and are provided with lifelines that may be used if they are uncertain. The show airs on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

