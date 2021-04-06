The COVID-19 pandemic is not over yet. It is still preferable to stay at home and in case you are wondering how to spend time being at home, here's the solution for you. April 2021 has just started and these are some interesting series and movies releasing on OTT platforms like Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video and Netflix in this week. Talking about the biggest release of the week, it would be The Big Bull, which is all set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on April 8. Helmed by Kookie Gulati, the movie is based on the life of a stockbroker, Harshad Mehta, who is entangled in financial crimes over a time period of 10 years. The film stars Abhishek Bachchan, Nikita Dutta, Ileana D'Cruz and Ram Kapoor in lead roles. The Big Bull Title Track: Abhishek Bachchan’s Journey to Fame as a Stockbroker Gets a CarryMinati Makeover (Watch Video).

Another big release of the week would be Hello Charlie, which is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 9. Directed by Pankaj Saraswat, the adventure-comedy is full of fun, laughter and excitement. The film features Jackie Shroff, Aadar Jain and Rajpal Yadav in the cast. There are some Malayalam and Marathi films too that are lined up to release on Amazon Prime Video and ZEE5 and also few international releases on Netflix, and you might not want to miss them also. The list includes Marathi movie Well Done Baby, Malayalam movie Joji and Krishnakutty Pani Thundangi. Hello Charlie Song Soneya Ve: Kanika Kapoor’s Peppy Track From Aadar Jain and Shlokka Pandit-Starrer Will Make You Groove (Watch Video).

Let's quickly take a complete look at the series and movies releasing on the OTT platforms this week:

Series Releasing This Week

Netflix

1. Family Reunion S3: April 5, 2021

2. Snabba Cash: April 7, 2021 | Swedish

3. The Wedding Coach: April 7, 2021 | TV Show

4. This is a Robbery: April 7, 2021 | TV Show

SonyLIV

1. Leonardo S1: April 9, 2021

Amazon Prime Video

1. Them - Covenant: April 9, 2021

Aha Video

1. 11th Hour: April 8, 2021: Telugu | TV Show

Movies Releasing This Week

Netflix

1. Coded Bias: April 5, 2021 | Documentary

2. Dolly Parton: April 7, 2021

3. Story of Kale - When Someone's in Love: April 8, 2021 | Indonesian

4. Have You Ever Seen Fireflies: April 9, 2021 | Turkish

5. Night in Paradise: April 9, 2021 | Korean

6. Thunder Force: April 9, 2021

Amazon Prime Video

1. Joji: April 7, 2021 | Malayalam

2. Hello Charlie: April 9, 2021

3. Well Done Baby: April 9, 2021 | Marathi

Disney+ Hotstar

1. The Big Bull: April 8, 2021

2. The New Mutants: April 10, 2021 | Multi-Lingual

ZEE5

1. Krishnakutty Pani Thundangi: April 11, 2021 | Malayalam

So which series/films are you most excited about? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

