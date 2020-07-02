Director Vishal Pandya, who is known for helming the "Hate Story" franchise and "Wajah Tum Ho", has started shooting for his upcoming web-series "Poison 2". He says it is tough to shoot with all the restrictions. "It is difficult to shoot with these restrictions and all because what happens is 'ek hota hai paper likh kar aana' (rules and regulations written on paper) that's a different thing and implementing it that is a different thing. (There is) Social distancing and then unit strength is also less. It takes time," Pandya told IANS. Poison 2: Aftab Shivdasani Resumes Work, Begins Shooting for His Digital Debut (Watch Video)

He says eventually people will get the hang of it. "I think it is going to take a couple of weeks to get into the groove and make it a habit," he said. In this heat, wearing the PPE suits gets uncomfortable, Pandya pointed out. "I could see people are getting a little uncomfortable. Of course, no one was saying but somewhere you could sense the irritation. It's too hot wearing all these masks, PPE kits and gloves," he said. Still, everyone is following guidelines, from the lightmen to spot boys and actors, he said. Poison 2: Aftab Shivdasani to Make His Digital Debut with ZEE5 Web-Series

The director said a lot of scenes have been reworked keeping in mind social distancing. "We changed a lot of scenes where one actor doesn't have to touch the other actor. They have to maintain two to three feet distance. Somewhere, we are compromising from a creative point of view -- I think it's going to be with everyone," he said.

Pandya saluted the frontline workers and health workers like doctors and nurses. "Today, I salute all the front line warriors, doctors and everyone because we wore the PPE kit for just half a day and I can see the reaction. So, I salute all the doctors for what they are doing," he said.

