Did you know a queen’s mission against food wastage gave birth to the famous dish of Mutton Sukkha? Or how the reign of four extraordinary women rule over the princely state of Bhopal, for almost 107 years (1819 to 1926), established an influence in cuisine in their respective period! After two successful seasons, EPIC, flagship channel from the house of IN10 Media Network, is delighted to announce the launch of Raja Rasoi Aur Anya Kahaniyaan’s season 3. EPIC Soch Se Aage Promo Gives a Glimpse of New Shows Full of Ideas and Innovation.

Indian cuisine known for its flavors has numerous stories to tell. EPIC’s Raja Rasoi Aur Anya Kahaniyaan is an attempt to find the intricate details and the magnum opus behind these different flavors.

The latest season of the docuseries will once again intertwine the history and culinary culture of the country, but with a twist.

India is a land of several kingdoms ruled by Nawabs and Maharajas, the docuseries will focus on the royal families as protagonists and explores their personal stories and journeys that shaped their present-day food practices. Apart from history and folk tales, season 3 will have a more personal anecdotal flavor of the royals and their cuisine. Each episode has a central theme that will drive the narrative while stringing these stories of the kings and their kitchens. EPIC Digital Originals Launches Epic Explorers; To Premiere on November 15.

Keeping true to its style, the show will take its viewers through an amazing journey of anecdotes, folktales, architecture, art, history, and landscape that delves into the unique customs and traditions of the various provinces.

Raja Rasoi Aur Anya Kahaniyaan season 3 will air every Friday at 9:00 pm starting tonight on the channel as well as the network’s super-app EPIC ON.

