EPIC Channel has just dropped Soch Se Aage Promo that introduces glimpse of exciting shows that are lined up to arrive. This includes Lakshya 1971, Epic Explorers, Jugaad Mania, India Post, new seasons of Raja Rasoi Aur Anya Kahaniyaan and Lost Recipes. Check out the promo below:

EPIC Soch Se Aage Promo

