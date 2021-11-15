Keeping its promise to bring unparalleled stories, EPIC Digital Originals has launched a new show, Epic Explorers. Since time immemorial, India has received several keen travelers who came here to attain knowledge and fell in love with the country’s traditions and colors. EPIC ON Partners With Amazon Pay.

As the name suggests, the show highlights these travelers’ documented chronicles of their experiences of the country. It will explore India's journey through the eyes of famous foreign travelers who visited the country between 300BCE to 1800 AD. Each webisode will cover explorers like Marco Polo, Ibn Batuta, Megasthenes among many others.

Watch Promo:

Emphasizing the questions - Who were these travelers and what brought them here? Which kingdom and era did they study? And what makes them so unique? – the 12 webisodes will answer a few of these questions.

Talking about the show, Nisha Thakkar, AVP - Content & Strategy, EPIC said, “The webisodes are an attempt to showcase our past through the eyes of these explorers to the current generation. At EPIC, we are always innovating to bring interesting and exceptional stories to the foreground. Our Digital Originals are a step towards capturing the on-the-go audience.”

The show premieres on November 15, every Monday at 7:55 pm on the channel, YouTube, and EPIC ON.

