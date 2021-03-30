Actor Rajesh Shringarpure, who plays the role of Malhar Rao Holkar, Ahilya's father-in-law in the show Punyashlok Ahilyabai, says girls need to have the same access to education as boys do. In the show, Ahilya shows eagerness to be educated. However, during the period that the show is based in, women were just expected to run the house. Bigg Boss Marathi is Boring Without Rajesh Shringarpure and Resham Tipnis' Hot-n-Spicy Romantic Affair?

In the show, Malhar Rao is a huge advocate of the empowerment of young girls, and Rajesh supports the stand. "It goes without saying that girls should have the same right to education as boys. Educated individuals can make informed choices. Educating girls saves lives and builds stronger families, communities and economies," he says. Bigg Boss Marathi: Complaint Filed Against Resham Tipnis and Rajesh Shringarpure for Vulgar Behaviour and Extra Marital Affair.

"Punyashlok Ahilyabai gives out such a beautiful message about the importance of educating the girl child. I urge everyone to not look at their sons and daughters differently and treat them as equals. Provide them with equal opportunities to learn and grow for a better tomorrow," he adds about the show, which airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2021 03:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).