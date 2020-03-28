Ramayan Returns To Television: Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia Talk About The Show's Connect With The Masses, Recall Family's Reactions To Watching Them On-Screen

Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia in Ramayan and Now (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Keeping in mind the on-going lockdown situation in India because of the Coronavirus spread and the following shut down of daily soap shoots, makers decided to bring back some off air shows, re-run episodes of current ones and Doordarshan has brought back their epic mythological sagas Ramayan and Mahabharat back on screen. And this piece of news took Twitter by storm big time. Ramayan on DD National and Mahabharat on DD Bharati, Here's The Schedule and Telecast Time for The Ramanand Sagar and BR Chopra Mythological Shows on Doordarshan Channels.

In a conversation with BT, Ramayan's Ram, actor Arun Govil revealed, "Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan connected with the audience then and will continue to do so, even now. I feel that the show has been blessed by God himself; otherwise, why would it get revived after so many years? It is important for people to connect with the Almighty and seek divine intervention in these difficult times. If the show helps people seek God and follow His teachings, it is good. Also, since it’s a family show, the entire family can watch it together. This will help people spend time in a positive way, not obsessing over negative thoughts, and connecting with the deeper meaning of the teachings of Ramayan."

Talking about his family's reaction to watching him as Ram after so long on television, Arun said, "My grandson finds it strange to watch me on television when I am sitting right next to him. I am very happy that every generation can find a connection with Ramayan."

Lead actress Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala told the daily, "My phone has not stopped ringing since the news was announced. The rerun will help people not just in bigger cities, but even in villages, to connect with the show again. This time around, even the newer generation will get to watch it. The production values and techniques might have improved today, but our dialogues, execution, story and casting were so unique that it is still the best version of Ramayan." Doordarshan Brings Ramayan And Mahabharat Back On TV During Lockdown, Twitterati Cheers It With Memes.

Recalling her daughters' initial reaction to watching her on-screen, Dipika revealed, "When my daughters were younger, they found it strange that I was staying in the jungle with my husband in the show! I am happy the show is back on national television; it reaffirms the fact that the original Ramayan struck a chord with masses like no other show." Well, the good 'ol days of Ramayan.