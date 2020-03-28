Doordarshan Brings Ramayan And Mahabharat Back On TV During Lockdown, Twitterati Cheers It With Memes

Doordarshan memes (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Keeping people at home has never been such a tough job before. But Government is doing everything to make sure they don't venture out even if it is for some fresh air. Doordarshan announced the reruns of its hit 80s show Ramayan and Mahabharat among many others like Shah Rukh Khan's Circus. People who have memories of the iconic shows when it first aired are glued to their TV sets while the generation after that is amused. But Gen-Z is going one step ahead. A social media bred generation flourishes when it uses the medium and that's exactly what Twitter is experiencing. Ramayan on DD National and Mahabharat on DD Bharati, Here’s The Schedule and Telecast Time for The Ramanand Sagar and BR Chopra Mythological Shows on Doordarshan Channels

Given the fact that people are actually watching the shows on TV on DD National and DD Bharati respectively in 2020, Twitterati has come up with some interesting memes on how Doordarshan has managed to push away Netflix, Amazon and the other streamers who have seen a surge of viewership due to the coronavirus led lockdown. Check them out here...

The Goosebumps meme

The joke is on? Sahi pakde hai...

While Everyone is watching Ramayan on DD National today .. #DDNational - - 😹😹😹😹 pic.twitter.com/RRezD4K5GQ — 🥃🦌𝔇𝔯𝔲𝔫ᛕ'𝔫 𝔗𝔫𝔤𝔦𝔫𝔢𝔢𝔯मीलॉर्ड (@BackBencher_Hut) March 28, 2020

The national-level champion is here!

Janta nhi hai tera baap kaun hai? Doordarshan!

The anticipation wala meme!

When you realize you'll get to watch the full "Lavdasur" episode on TV #Ramayana #DDNational pic.twitter.com/01lSmDE493 — Deepak Bisht (@Bisht_Mode) March 28, 2020

The Hard Truth!

So It took 14 years , a pandemic attack and Ramayan broadcast to break Doordarshan's Vanvaas#DDNational — Vijay Saran (@thehumourguy) March 28, 2020

Who's the real gangsta!

Doordarshan answers all!

You know what to do!

All routes lead to?

It's really surprising to see people cheering Doordarshan for the move. The OTT fixated crowd is watching Television! Only Doordarshan can make it happen and no one else!