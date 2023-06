Actress Rasika Dugal has commenced shooting for an exciting new web show in the city of lakes, Udaipur in Rajasthan. While the project's details are under wraps, sources have revealed that it is a highly anticipated production by a major production house. Rasika will play as one of the protagonists. Rasika flew to Udaipur in the first week of June to begin the first schedule, which will extend until the first week of July. Subsequently, the shooting will move to Mumbai for the second schedule in August. Adhura: Rasika Dugal Is Excited About Her Upcoming Show, Says ‘This One Is All Kinds of New for Me’.

Rasika shared her enthusiasm for the new endeavour on her Instagram account, where she posted a picture reading the script against a stunning backdrop. The hashtags she used, including #UdaipurDiaries, #ShootLife, and #Udaipur, hinting about the new project. Rasika Dugal: If You’re Invested in Your Work, Audience Will Be Invested in Your Story.

Among her upcoming releases is the Amazon Prime supernatural thriller 'Adhura', which promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Rasika has recently completed shooting for the highly anticipated third season of Mirzapur which is also due to release this year. Her other upcoming projects include - Spike, Lord Curzon Ki Haveli, Fairy Folk, and Little Thomas.

