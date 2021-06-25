Netflix original Ray is finally streaming on the OTT platform. This one is an anthology series that's been directed by Abhishek Chaubey, Srijit Mukherji, and Vasan Bala and tells stories that are inspired by Satyajit Ray's works. Spotlight, Bahurupi (Impersonator), Barin Bhowmik-er Byaram (Barin Bhowmick's Ailment), and Bipin Chowdhury-r Smritibhrom (Bipin Chowdhury's Memory Loss) are the four tales packed in one. However, is this series worth a watch? Well, reviews are out and they look mixed. The series stars Manoj Bajpayee, Ali Fazal, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Kay Kay Menon in key roles. Check out what critics have to say below. Ray Trailer: Is it Us or Does the BGM Score of Manoj Bajpayee’s Netflix Film Feel Similar to Marvel’s Black Widow?

NDTV: "As for the performances, the Manoj Bajpayee-Gajraj Rao duet wins hands down although Kay Kay Menon as the tormented prosthetics man in Bahrupia isn't far behind. Ali Fazal fleshes out a cocky, self-serving numbers man who pushes his luck too far with some effort to spare in Forget Me Not. Harshvardhan Kapoor plunges into his mercurial movie star act with enthusiasm, but, like the character that he plays, he is at times outdone by Chandan Roy Sanyal."

Firstpost: "Making film stalwarts’ works more accessible is something that ought to be encouraged, but adaptations need to validate the essence and milieu of the filmmaker. To just include verbal or thematic references of Ray while completely side-stepping the quality of work, is (for the lack of a better word) criminal."

Watch Trailer:

Hindustan Times: "Depending on if you’re a glass-half-full or a glass-half-empty sort of person, a 50-50 hit-rate could either be good or bad. It is, therefore, effectively impossible to recommend Ray in its entirety. However, the two most expressionistic entries in this lowkey homage are well worth checking out." Ray Review: Manoj Bajpayee, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor's Netflix Anthology Gives a Kickass Tribute to The Great Master Storyteller (LatestLY Exclusive).

The Quint: "Some stories in an anthology work better than the rest. Ray, in that sense is a mixed bag, but the fearless re-telling of the maestro‘s short stories is definitely worth a watch."

Midday: "Suffice to say, these are inherently bright contemporary filmmakers doffing hat to Ray on his birth centenary. Does it matter which film is better than the other? Ideally not, because each different enough, that it’s hard to compare."

After reading the above reviews, we feel Ray, can be watched at least one time for sure. Previously, Netflix has released anthologies such as Lust Stories, Ghost Stories, Pitta Kathalu and most recently Ajeeb Daastaans. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 25, 2021 02:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).