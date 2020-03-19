Reem Shaikh Happy to Feature in Music Video ‘Yaad Aayega’

Reem Shaikh and Sehban Azim (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mumbai, March 18 (IANS): Tujhse Hai Raabta co-stars Reem Shaikh and Sehban Azim recently featured in a music video of Abhay Jodhpurkar's soulful track "Yaad Ayega". Reem is quite happy with the responses pouring in for the video from her fans. Reem and Sehban became a much vouched for jodi after their on-screen pairing as Kalyani and Malhar in the Zee TV show were loved by the audience. Tujhse Hai Raabta is the story of a young girl and her unconventional relationship with her stepmother. Circumstances lead to Kalyani, Marrying Malhar and becoming a stepmother to his son Moksh. Tujhse Hai Raabta: Shagun Pandey Aka Atharva Dons A Transgender Look For The Show (Watch Video).

When quizzed over the response that Yaad Ayega has received, Reem said, "The response was more than expected and it feels great to see that the audience is appreciating our hard work. You don't get to do a music video with a good story. As far as my interest in a music video is concerned, I don't mind exploring something which has a little challenge to it in terms of performance. There's a long way to go as I am still learning with every project," Reem said.

Launched by Onboard Films, "Yaad Aayega" is penned by Kunaal Vermaa. Apart from