Zee TV TRP topping show Tujhse Hai Raabta, starring Sehban Azim and Reem Shaikh in the lead roles is all set to undergo a leap. It is being reported that the show will take a leap of 5 years. The promo has been already released by the makers wherein we see a shocking turn of events take place as Malhar will be seen pulling the trigger on Kalyani on the maha-episode on August 12, 2020. Post this, the show will undergo a leap. Tujhse Hai Rabata Actress Reem Shaikh To Make Her Big Screen Debut With Malala Yousafzai's Biopic Gul Makai (Watch Trailer).

It is also being reported that after the leap, Malhar will be seen wasting his life away and in depression and guilt for having killed Kalyani. But the twist will come in the form of Kalyani's return as an IAS officer. Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya, Tujhse Hai Raabta, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega & Other Zee TV Shows To Air Fresh Episodes From July 13 (View Posts).

In a conversation with Times of India, Sehban Azim revealed, "Kalyani and Malhar are one of the most loved on-screen couples, but the upcoming leap will surely surprise the audience and I am sure they are going to enjoy seeing the other side of me and unravel what actually transpired that triggered me to end up shooting Kalyani."

