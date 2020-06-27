The suicide if actor Manmeet Grewal over non-payment of dues, was followed by an uproar of the cast of Zee TV's Humari Bahu Silk, who alleged that they were not paid their dues for over a year now. This gave rise to a whole new debate about how a lot of actors were not on board with the TV industry's 3-day payment rule. As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, TV broadcasters have decided to make do with the 95-day payment system, in order to help producers pay their actors on time. CINTAA and FWICE State TV Shoots Will Not Resume Until Producers Clear Pending Dues.

Broadcasters have given in to the request of the IFTPC (Indian Film and TV Producers Council) and done away with the 'deferred 95-day payment system'. This decision comes in the wake of CINTAA's (Cine and Television Artists Association) ban on its actors and members working on TV show sets until pending dues are cleared. FWICE and CINTAA Won’t Resume the Shootings of TV Serials after IFTPC Fails to Meet their Insurance and Shift Timings Demands.

The report quoted producer JD Majethia as saying, "It is a major breakthrough. Now, the first instalment of funds for 15 episodes will be released after 30 days of the telecast, the next within 45 days and the following after 60 days to maintain consistent cash flow. It will ease the pressure on show makers."

Majethia also went on to reveal, "Every channel has taken a call according to the situation. Whether this continues beyond the agreed time span, will depend on how business goes from here. If it works, they may continue even afterwards."

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltaah Chashmah producer Asit Kumarr Modi told the portal, "My cast and crew are like family and money was never an issue. But we have discussed the matter with the broadcasters and will follow the guidelines." Well, now that is some much-needed respite for actors and crew members.

