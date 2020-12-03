Veteran film and television actor Shivkumar Verma, who has been a part of films like Halla Bol, is battling for his life at a Mumbai hospital. The actor is suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and has been placed on a ventilator. Along with his illness, he is reportedly suspected of COVID-19 as well. Actors' body CINTAA, on December 2, 2020, took to Twitter to seek monetary help from the likes of Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan. Ashiesh Roy, Sasural Simar Ka Actor, Dies Due to Kidney Failure.

Cine & TV Artistes’ Association posted an appeal on Twitter along with the bank account details and the actor's ailments that require treatment. Asif Basra, Hostages 2 Star, Found Dead in His House in Dharamshala; Initial Reports Say He Died By Suicide.

Check Out the Tweets Below:

AN URGENT CALL FOR HELP! CINTAA Member Shivkumar Verma is suffering from COPD and is also suspected of COVID-19. He is in need of urgent funds for hospital expenses. We humbly urge you to please help by donating whatever you can @actormanojjoshi @amitbehl @BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/4MYcEtmBIN — CINTAA_Official (@CintaaOfficial) December 2, 2020

Check Out the Tweet Below:

AN URGENT CALL FOR HELP! #CINTAA Member Shivkumar Verma is suffering from COPD and is also suspected of COVID-19. He is in need of urgent funds for hospital expenses. We humbly urge you to please help by donating whatever you can @amitbehl @akshaykumar @TeamAkshay @iamvidyabalan pic.twitter.com/DIZYvcZaOW — CINTAA_Official (@CintaaOfficial) December 2, 2020

Taking to Twitter, CINTAA wrote, "AN URGENT CALL FOR HELP! #CINTAA Member Shivkumar Verma is suffering from COPD and is also suspected of COVID-19. He is in need of urgent funds for hospital expenses. We humbly urge you to please help by donating whatever you can (sic)." We pray for the actor's speedy recovery!

